Autumn's Forecast: Snow and mixed precipitation for the morning commute

Winter Weather Advisory for Potter and McKean county
7 Weather Forecast am Update, Tuesday, December 23
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Snow will mix with and change to rain through the morning. Temperatures rise above freezing and into the 40s by Tuesday afternoon. Snow holds on the longest for areas to the east near Batavia Tuesday morning with only minor accumulations 1-3". Spotty areas of drizzle Tuesday afternoon as temperatures near 40 with a bit of a breeze. Another quieter day Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s as high pressure builds in. Christmas day WNY may have scattered rain showers to pass by as a Low pressure system moves through.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Rain/snow. Low 30s

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, few sprinkles. Near 40.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy. Mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Near 30.

AFTERNOON: Few sprinkles. Mid-upper 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers. Near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mixed precip, ice. Low 30s.

