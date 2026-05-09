Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
8  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
Weather

Actions

Autumn's Forecast: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of WNY

Strong winds and large hail possible Saturday evening
7 Weather Forecast, 6pm Saturday, May 9
7 Weather Forecast, 6pm Saturday, May 9
Posted
and last updated

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for much of WNY through 11pm. Strong winds and hail possible.

By the late afternoon an isolated shower will be possible along that boundary inland, away from the lake. By the dinner hour showers and thunderstorm with strong gusty winds and isolated chances of large hail possible through the evening. A few showers overnight prior to Sunday morning. Clearing out for our Mother's Day but remaining cool with highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App