Autumn's Forecast: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of WNY

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for much of WNY through 11pm. Strong winds and hail possible.

By the late afternoon an isolated shower will be possible along that boundary inland, away from the lake. By the dinner hour showers and thunderstorm with strong gusty winds and isolated chances of large hail possible through the evening. A few showers overnight prior to Sunday morning. Clearing out for our Mother's Day but remaining cool with highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

