Autumn's Forecast: Another cool night leading to a pleasant Dyngus Day

Much warmer temperatures to come this week
7 Weather 6pm Update, Sunday, April 9
Posted at 6:29 PM, Apr 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-09 18:40:25-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High temperatures will gradually warm to seasonable readings into the 50s Sunday afternoon with complete sunshine. Warmer weather will return during the week with highs in the 60s and 70s. No rain is in the forecast. Spring allergy season is here, and tree pollens are running high.

SUNDAY
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.
OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear, near 32.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 60s, cooler along lake.

WEDNESDAY:
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40.
AFTERNOON: Sun & Clouds, mid 60s, cooler along lake.

THURSDAY:
MORNING: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 60s, cooler along lake.

FRIDAY:
MORNING: Mostly sunny, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun & clouds, near 70.

