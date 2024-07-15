Autumn's Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Monday, some containing heavy rain and gusty winds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A subtle disturbance approaching from the west will be the catalyst for producing scattered thunderstorm for Monday. Any thunderstorm that does pop may contain gusty winds and heavy downpours. The atmosphere stays truly tropical into Tuesday. Heat and humidity relief will come with a cold front Wednesday, but it also means additional showers. Skies clear nicely for the end of the week and into the weekend!

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Sct'd thunderstorms, some gusty t-storms possible, mid 80s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Clouds, some sun, upper 60s

AFTERNOON: Sct'd thunderstorms, breezy winds and strong t-storms possible, mid 80s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Partial clearing, upper 70s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy cooler, low 60s

AFTERNOON: Sun & Clouds. mid 70s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Clear and comfortable, upper 50s

AFTERNOON: mostly sunny and pleasant. upper 70s