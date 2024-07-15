Autumn's Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms for Monday, some containing heavy rain and gusty winds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A subtle disturbance approaching from the west will be the catalyst for producing scattered thunderstorm for Monday. Any thunderstorm that does pop may contain gusty winds and heavy downpours. The atmosphere stays truly tropical into Tuesday. Heat and humidity relief will come with a cold front Wednesday, but it also means additional showers. Skies clear nicely for the end of the week and into the weekend!
MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s
AFTERNOON: Sct'd thunderstorms, some gusty t-storms possible, mid 80s
TUESDAY
MORNING: Clouds, some sun, upper 60s
AFTERNOON: Sct'd thunderstorms, breezy winds and strong t-storms possible, mid 80s
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Showers, mid 60s
AFTERNOON: Partial clearing, upper 70s
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy cooler, low 60s
AFTERNOON: Sun & Clouds. mid 70s
FRIDAY
MORNING: Clear and comfortable, upper 50s
AFTERNOON: mostly sunny and pleasant. upper 70s