Autumn's Forecast: Say goodbye to humidity and hello to sunshine Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clearing skies and lower humidity will make for a comfortably cool night. Sunny and pleasant Saturday as temperatures rise near 80 with a nice breeze. Sunday will feature a cold front which will bring rain showers and scattered t-storms, some isolated cells may have strong gusty winds into the evening for areas south and east of Buffalo.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sunny and comfortable, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, Few showers, near 70.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Morning showers. Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

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