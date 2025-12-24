Autumn's Forecast: Quiet weather for the Christmas holiday

Winter Storm Watch from Friday morning through Saturday morning for Potter and McKean county. Snow and sleet 2" accumulation and .1"-.3" ice possible.

Quieter day Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s as high pressure builds in. Christmas day WNY may have a few early overnight spotty rain/snow sprinkles to pass by to our south as a Low pressure system moves through but that's it. Christmas day will be mostly cloudy with light winds and temperatures in the mid-30s. You'll have to hit the slopes for a white Christmas here across most of WNY.

Heads up for travel on Friday, it'll be a messy day with snow, sleet and ice possible.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers. Near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mixed precip, ice. Low 30s.