Autumn's Forecast: Quiet weather for the Christmas holiday

Tricky travel with the next weather system Friday
7 Weather Forecast morning Update, Wednesday, December 24
Posted
and last updated

Winter Storm Watch from Friday morning through Saturday morning for Potter and McKean county. Snow and sleet 2" accumulation and .1"-.3" ice possible.

Quieter day Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s as high pressure builds in. Christmas day WNY may have a few early overnight spotty rain/snow sprinkles to pass by to our south as a Low pressure system moves through but that's it. Christmas day will be mostly cloudy with light winds and temperatures in the mid-30s. You'll have to hit the slopes for a white Christmas here across most of WNY.

Heads up for travel on Friday, it'll be a messy day with snow, sleet and ice possible.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Mid 30s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Near 30.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Snow showers. Near 20.
AFTERNOON: Mixed precip, ice. Low 30s.

