Autumn's Forecast - Quiet and cold start; snow arrives this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — By winter's terms, we're right on par for an average day. Some sun to start and some snow to finish the day. Less than an inch possible into the early overnight before rain. Rain and snow tonight with a switch to rain for Buffalo into Tuesday morning. Snow holds on the longest for areas to the east near Batavia Tuesday morning with only minor accumulations 1-2". Spotty rain showers Tuesday as temperatures near 40 with a bit of a breeze. Another quieter day Wednesday with temperatures in the 30s as high pressure builds in. Christmas day WNY may have scattered rain showers to pass by as a Low pressure system moves through.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. 20s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered snow showers, mid-30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain/snow. Low 30s

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, few sprinkles. Near 40.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy. Mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy. Near 30.

AFTERNOON: Few sprinkles. Mid-upper 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers. Near 20.

AFTERNOON: Mixed precip, ice. Low 30s.

