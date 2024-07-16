Autumn's Forecast: Potential severe weather as storms cross WNY into early Tuesday afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There's another chance of strong t-storms Tuesday, mainly further inland and across the eastern S.Tier. Staying warm and humid this afternoon with highs near 80F. The difference with today's severe weather threat is the timing of the disturbance. The timing is several hours earlier which means the storms arrive before prime heating of the day (what helps storms strengthen). The slight risk of severe weather is further to the east where the storms will have a better chance to develop into the early afternoon. Strong winds, heavy rain and potentially large hail possible within severe storms. Heat and humidity relief will come with a cold front Wednesday, but it also means additional showers and t-storms, primarily south and east of Buffalo. Skies clear nicely for the end of the week with cooler, more refreshing air as we end the workweek.

TUESDAY

LATE MORNING: Sctd. T-Showers, breezy. upper 60s

AFTERNOON: Sct'd gusty thunderstorms, lower 80s

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Partial clearing, upper 70s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy cooler, low 60s

AFTERNOON: Sun & Clouds. mid 70s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Clear and comfortable, upper 50s

AFTERNOON: mostly sunny and pleasant. upper 70s

SATURDAY

MORNING: Clear and comfortable, mid 50s

AFTERNOON: mostly sunny and pleasant. near 80

SUNDAY

MORNING: Clear and comfortable, mid 50s

AFTERNOON: mostly sunny and pleasant. near 80