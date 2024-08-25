Autumn's Forecast: Pleasant Sunday with seasonable summery weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The mercury moves a touch more today with highs in the mid-80s. Only a slight chance for an afternoon shower along a lake breeze boundary north of Buffalo, along the Erie/Niagara county boarder. Temperatures remain above average into next week as highs climb into the mid-upper 80s along with humidity levels creeping up. Wednesday is the next chance of a shower.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, spotty shower, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, sctd. storm, near 80.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 80