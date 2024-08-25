Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Autumn's Forecast: Pleasant Sunday with seasonable summery weather

Humidity remains in check through the weekend
7 Weather Forecast 11 p.m. Update, Saturday, August 24
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The mercury moves a touch more today with highs in the mid-80s. Only a slight chance for an afternoon shower along a lake breeze boundary north of Buffalo, along the Erie/Niagara county boarder. Temperatures remain above average into next week as highs climb into the mid-upper 80s along with humidity levels creeping up. Wednesday is the next chance of a shower.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, spotty shower, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, sctd. storm, near 80.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 80

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App