Autumn's Forecast: Pleasant and cool Easter evening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partial clearing for Easter evening with temperatures in the 40s. Clouds begin to thicken back up overnight with temperatures remaining in the upper 30s. Next system looks to stay a little further south into Monday morning which will keep Buffalo dry as we start Dyngus Day. Monday will likely remain dry for Buffalo with showers south and highs in the 50s. Late in the evening a chance for rain will return to WNY. A storm system will make its approach Tuesday with areas of rain. The storm will be a slow mover, sticking around through Wednesday. "Manufactured" cold air will allow some of the rain to mix with and change to snow, which may accumulate in the higher terrain of the Southern Tier by Thursday. Snow flakes stick around into Friday with chilly below average temperatures

SUNDAY

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, Near 50

EVENING: Partial clearing. 40s.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy, few showers south. Upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s

.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cloudy, near 40

AFTERNOON: Showers, Near 50

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 30s

AFTERNOON: Areas of rain, mid 40s