Autumn's Forecast: November Warmth Takes Over Buffalo, 70s Possible Midweek

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) —

Bills football weather: Sunshine and 60s for Sunday

If you’re heading out for Buffalo Bills football Sunday, the weather is certainly cooperating. Expect mostly sunny skies, light winds and temperatures climbing into the mid-60s, making for an unusually mild early-November afternoon.

The warm weather won’t be a one-day deal, either.

November starts unusually warm in Western New York

Temperatures will remain 15 degrees or more above normal as we head into the new workweek. Highs stay well above average Monday and Tuesday before the warmth peaks around midweek, when parts of Western New York could climb into the 70s.

That means jackets may spend a little more time in the closet, with several days feeling more like early fall than the beginning of November.

Rain and cooler weather return late week

Eventually, November will start acting a little more like November. Rain becomes possible toward the end of the workweek, with cooler temperatures expected to follow.

So whether you’re headed to the Bills game or trying to squeeze in some outdoor plans, Sunday kicks off an impressive stretch of warm November weather across Buffalo and Western New York.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, slight shower chance near 70.