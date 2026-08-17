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Autumn's Forecast: Muggy morning with scattered storms across the S.Tier

Gradual clearing Monday as temperatures rise to 80
7 Weather Forecast, AM, Monday, August 17
7 Weather Forecast, AM, Monday, August 17
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warm front and a cold front are crossing through WNY early Monday. A few leftover showers will be possible early Monday with thunderstorms across the S.Tier before partly sunny skies return for the afternoon. Gradual clearing will lead to a pleasant end to the day and comfortable conditions overnight. Partly cloudy, cooler and areas of fog develop. Tuesday will be delightful with sunshine and late summer heat. The next system will bring rain to WNY on Wednesday with cooler temperatures in the mid 70s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Spot showers ending, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 80

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Scattered t-storms, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Clearing skies, near mid 70s

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear and cool. Upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Fair skies. Near 80.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Crisp and cool. Mid-50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy. Near 80.

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