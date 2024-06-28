Autumn's Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sunny and warmer on Friday with highs near 80. Clouds increase Friday night with warmer temperatures near 70 and a breeze with scattered showers developing and possibly a rumble of thunder towards daybreak. Frequent rounds of showers and t-storms develop on Saturday with heavy rain and a flood potential. There could also be some damaging wind gusts and hail especially in the afternoon and evening. Showers end early on Sunday with partial clearing and highs in the lower and mid-70s with a breeze.

Early outlook on the 4th of July has some showers around on Wednesday the 3rd and possibly an early spot shower for the 4th with temperatures in the 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Breezy, Muggy, Showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Showers and storms, Heavy rain. Near 80.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, few showers, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, lower 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun & Clouds, near 80.