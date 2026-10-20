Autumn's Forecast: Mild fall weather continues across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you’ve been waiting for a good stretch of fall weather to tackle those outdoor plans, Wednesday is another great day to get outside across Western New York.

It’s a chilly start to Wednesday, with some frost possible inland and away from the lakeshore. Sunshine will take over through the morning, helping temperatures rebound into the lower 60s this afternoon.

Whether you’re heading out for some leaf peeping, visiting the pumpkin farm, finishing up Halloween decorations or squeezing in some yard work before winter, there will be plenty of opportunities to enjoy the fall weather.

Thursday brings a few more clouds along with a 20% chance of a shower during the afternoon. Most of the day should still offer plenty of dry time for outdoor plans.

Temperatures stay mild heading toward the weekend, with afternoons generally running above average. While there may be a few opportunities for a shower, much of the upcoming stretch still looks favorable for enjoying fall across Western New York.

Gardeners may want to give those mums a little extra attention. The chilly mornings could bring frost to some of the colder inland spots, so sensitive plants may need some protection.

Overall, it’s shaping up to be another pleasant stretch of October weather across WNY, with sunshine, mild afternoons and plenty of chances to enjoy the fall colors.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear and chilly, frost possible inland away from the lakeshore.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of a shower.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly sunny, mid-30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.