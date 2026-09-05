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Autumn's Forecast: Less humid and refreshing for the Labor Day weekend

Cool nights and pleasant highs ahead
7 Weather Forecast, Weekend
7 Weather Forecast, Weekend
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The weekend will be dry and pleasant with temperatures in the mid 70s. Labor Day looks wonderful with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. We will finally have a few days of (mainly) dry weather. The only issue might arise Saturday night, after midnight with a few showers sagging south from the Lake Ontario shoreline. This however is only during the overnight into the wee hours of Sunday morning over our northern counties.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

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