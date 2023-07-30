Autumn's Forecast: Humidity is gone but so is the heat!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly cloudy and cool tonight as temperatures fall into the 50s, likely with some river valley fog for the S.Tier. Monday will be a mainly dry day until the afternoon with some shower chances. Temperatures remain cooler than average in the lower 70s. Another day in the lower 70s on Tuesday with only a slight chance for a stray shower. It'll remain comfortable with low humidity on Wednesday as the temperatures move closer to average. Thursday reaches the 80s again with only a slight uptick in humidity. The next chance of rain arrives on Friday but looks to clear out in time for the weekend.

MONDAY

MORNING: Isolated shower, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, a spot t-storm. mid 70s

TUESDAY

MORNING: Spotty showers followed by clearing. mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear. Cool. Mid-50s

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny. Near 80.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sun & Clouds. Low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Warmer, Partly Cloudy. Low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Scattered t-storms. Mid-60s

AFTERNOON: Scattered t-storms. Near 80.