Autumn's Forecast: Humidity and rain slowly end across WNY Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold front will push through WNY Wednesday with spotty showers and t-storms from morning through early afternoon. Highs near 80. Humidity will drop tonight with more comfortable sleeping weather. Skies clear nicely for the end of the week with cooler, more refreshing air as we end the workweek.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 60s

AFTERNOON: Partial clearing, S.Tier shower/t-storm. upper 70s

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy cooler, low 60s

AFTERNOON: Sun & Clouds. mid 70s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Clear and comfortable, upper 50s

AFTERNOON: mostly sunny and pleasant. upper 70s

SATURDAY

MORNING: Clear and comfortable, mid 50s

AFTERNOON: mostly sunny and pleasant. near 80

SUNDAY

MORNING: Clear and comfortable, mid 50s

AFTERNOON: mostly sunny and pleasant. near 80