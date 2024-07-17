Autumn's Forecast: Humidity and rain slowly end across WNY Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold front will push through WNY Wednesday with spotty showers and t-storms from morning through early afternoon. Highs near 80. Humidity will drop tonight with more comfortable sleeping weather. Skies clear nicely for the end of the week with cooler, more refreshing air as we end the workweek.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Showers, mid 60s
AFTERNOON: Partial clearing, S.Tier shower/t-storm. upper 70s
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy cooler, low 60s
AFTERNOON: Sun & Clouds. mid 70s
FRIDAY
MORNING: Clear and comfortable, upper 50s
AFTERNOON: mostly sunny and pleasant. upper 70s
SATURDAY
MORNING: Clear and comfortable, mid 50s
AFTERNOON: mostly sunny and pleasant. near 80
SUNDAY
MORNING: Clear and comfortable, mid 50s
AFTERNOON: mostly sunny and pleasant. near 80