Autumn's Forecast: Hot, humid and windy Tuesday

Heat Advisory for all of WNY Tuesday from 11am until 8pm. Heat index values will range from 95-104 degrees.

Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s to near 90 Tuesday with feels like temperatures in the 90s. A ridge of high pressure will keep WNY mainly dry over through Friday Temperatures will continue to rise into early this week. Turning very humid into Tuesday with high temps in the upper 80s and feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s especially from Buffalo to the north and east. The high heat and humidity will last into early Wednesday. Relief will arrive Wednesday night into the second half of the week.

A shot for an isolated shower Wednesday afternoon/evening while remaining quite warm across WNY with highs near 90.

MONDAY

EVENING: Fair skies, humidity picks up overnight. lows 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Clear & Humid, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Windy, Hot & Humid, upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Very humid and warm, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, Upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly Sunny, mid-upper 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid-60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with a few late showers. Low-80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Scattered showers, lower 60s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers and t-storms. Near 80