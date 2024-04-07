Autumn's Forecast: High clouds increase tonight ahead of Monday's Solar Eclipse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eclipse Day will benear 60, but as far as sky conditions are concerned, there are several indications that we will at least have some mid and high level cloud cover at the time of totality as a warm front approaches WNY. However, a strong ridge of high pressure may help squish some of the clouds and keep the rain away. This means decent, but not perfect viewing conditions. Right now it's looking partly sunny with highs near 60. During totality the temperatures will drop between 3-5 degrees because of the darkness. There is a slight chance of a stray shower near the PA border. Stay tuned as we fine tune the hour-by-hour cloud cover forecast as the event nears.

EVENING/OVERNIGHT:

Increasing clouds near 40.

MONDAY

MORNING: Some clouds, mid 30s

AFTERNOON: Sun & Clouds. mild, 60.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Some clouds, mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Sun & Clouds, few scattered showers late. near 7

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Some clouds, few showers upper 40s

AFTERNOON: Few showers. upper 60s.