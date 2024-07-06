Autumn's Forecast: Gradual clearing and breezy Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Turning breezier on Saturday and a touch cooler but still a bit sticky with highs near 80. After a few early morning showers, it'll gradually clear into the afternoon but well north and south of Buffalo along a lake breeze boundary a few spotty showers may pop up. Pleasant and seasonable Sunday with temperatures in the lower 80s. Turning more muggy and hotter Monday with highs near 90.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 70

AFTERNOON: Breezy, near 80.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 90.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 80s.