Autumn's Forecast: Gloomy and cool with areas of showers Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cool and gloomy Thursday with scattered showers and areas of drizzle and highs struggling to get out of the 40s. A few 50 degree readings are likely. Temperatures rebound a bit on Friday into the 60s under partly sunny skies as conditions improve through the day. By this weekend it'll be like Mother Nature flipped a switch with highs in the 70s Saturday and Sunday. There are shower chances late Saturday and early Sunday but plenty of dry time as well. By Monday you might be reaching for the AC with highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 40s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, near 50

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.