Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Autumn's Forecast: Fine finish to the week this Friday

Rain moves in overnight and continues into the weekend
7 Weather Forecast 5 a.m. Update, Friday, October 13
Posted at 6:05 AM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 06:19:33-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cool start to Friday with sunshine and temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Clouds increase into the afternoon with seasonable temperatures close to 60. Rain showers arrive overnight and continue into the day on Saturday. More of a soaking rain possible especially for the S.Tier. Cool temperatures with winds turning gusty into the afternoon. Scattered showers on Sunday with temperatures remaining below average in the lower 50s. Damp and cool for the football game Friday evening with a few early spotty showers possible.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, near 60

SATURDAY
MORNING: Showers, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Showers, low 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App