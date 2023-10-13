Autumn's Forecast: Fine finish to the week this Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cool start to Friday with sunshine and temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Clouds increase into the afternoon with seasonable temperatures close to 60. Rain showers arrive overnight and continue into the day on Saturday. More of a soaking rain possible especially for the S.Tier. Cool temperatures with winds turning gusty into the afternoon. Scattered showers on Sunday with temperatures remaining below average in the lower 50s. Damp and cool for the football game Friday evening with a few early spotty showers possible.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Clouds increase, near 60

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, low 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

