Autumn's Forecast: Fantastic finish to the workweek Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy fog early Friday and cool with temperatures in the 50s and 40s across the S.Tier. Sunny and pleasant Friday afternoon with highs in the low 70s, low humidity and light winds.

Temperatures and the humidity will increase this weekend. Saturday will start dry with a few showers developing south of Buffalo in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thundershowers return early Sunday.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Stray shower, low 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, Near 80.