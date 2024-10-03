Autumn's Forecast: Crisp and very cool start with dense fog in spots south

Dense Fog ADVISORY until 10am for Potter County, PA. Visibility may drop below 1/4 mile. Be sure to slow down and use low beams while traveling.

You may want to grab a jacket if you're heading out this Thursday morning as temps take a cool dip through the 40s. Expect clearing skies and generally light winds. Parts of the Southern Tier will wake up to temperatures in the upper 30s. Sunny and warmer for Thursday and Friday with highs back in the 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Clear and cool, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, showers late. mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Late storms, mid 70s.