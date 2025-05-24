Autumn's Forecast: Cool conditions persist with showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Eventually scattered rain showers come to an end later in the evening. Partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures remain into Sunday morning.

If you're participating in the Buffalo Marathon, expect cool conditions to start the morning with temperatures in the mid-40s. It'll remain dry through about noon and then the chances increase for scattered showers along the race route.

Unfortunately, can't rule out an isolated rumble of thunder for the afternoon Sunday as well. Better chances for the western S.Tier to remain drier though!

The best day for outdoor activities this holiday weekend will be on Memorial Day itself with sunshine returning and temperatures back into the upper 60s for highs.

EVENING: Scattered showers. Near 50.

OVERNIGHT: Turning Partly cloudy and cool. Mid-40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Scattered showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers, low 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Scattered showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Showers end, low 60s.