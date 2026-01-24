Autumn’s Forecast: Cold and Calm before Winter Storm Warnings Sunday

Winter Storm Warning from 7am Sunday to 7pm Monday for Northern Erie, Niagara, Genesee, and Orleans Counties for heavy snow. 8 to 14 inches of snow possible by late Monday.

Winter Storm Warning from 1am Sunday through 7pm Monday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties for 8 to 14 inches of snow by late Monday.

Cold Weather Advisory until 10am Saturday for all of Western New York for wind-chills -15 to -25.

Early flakes hanging along the lake Ontario shoreline Saturday morning while temperatures start below zero and wind chills that are well below zero. Other than the lake response in Niagara and Orleans county it'll be partly sunny and cold Saturday afternoon with highs in the single digits. Wind chills will remain below zero for the day. Saturday night is quiet and cold under mostly cloudy skies. A major storm system will approach the area on Sunday bringing a general snow to the region. The snow could be heavy at times starting across the S.Tier and moving northward across WNY. Most significant snow falls through late Sunday evening. Snow is more localized on Monday with lake effect.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Flurries, -2.

AFTERNOON: Frigid, 9.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow arrives, 3.

AFTERNOON: Snow, near 10.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, 15.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, 5.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, 15.