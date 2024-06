Autumn's Forecast: Clearing skies and cool temperatures Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Skies will gradually clear into the overnight along with some valley fog and temperatures dropping into the upper 50s. Sunny and cooler on Thursday with highs near 70. Sunny and warmer on Friday with highs near 80.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Showers and storms, ear 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.