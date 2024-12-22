Watch Now
Autumn's Forecast: Chilly end to the weekend; white Christmas in sight

A warm up arrives after Christmas
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ample sunshine today but unfortunately it's not warming us up. We're dealing with the coldest air of the season with temperatures remaining in the teens and if you're at the Bills game, it'll be in the single digits before the game is over. After a frigid overnight, temperatures start to rise into Monday morning, headed near freezing for the afternoon under partly sunny skies. WNY gets a fresh coating of snow Monday night with a couple inches possible. As temperatures go above freezing Tuesday some rain may mix in before coming to an end. Any snow on the ground is what we'll have for Christmas!

SUNDAY

MORNING: Cold, single digits.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 15.

EVENING: Mainly clear and cold. Single digits.

MONDAY

MORNING: Cold, low teens.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 32.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain/snow showers, mid 30s.

