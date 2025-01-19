Autumn's Forecast: Arctic air and lake effect snow through mid-week

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Northern Erie and Genesee Counties from 10 a.m. Monday through 4 a.m. Wednesday. The winds on Monday night will become more west/southwesterly. The cold airmass over Lake Erie will create an intense lake effect snow band that could stretch from South Buffalo and the Buffalo Southtowns to southwest Genesee County. Snow totals will be in the 8 to 16" range.

Lake Effect Snow Warning from 7 p.m. today through 10 a.m. Wednesday for Chautauqua County.

Winter Weather Advisory from 10 p.m. today through 4 p.m. Monday for Niagara and Orleans Counties for 4 to 8" of snow.

Lake-effect snow is possible starting late Sunday night off of Lake Ontario. Light to moderate lake snow south of Buffalo through early Monday morning. Only minor amounts of 1-2" possible tonight with areas of lake enhancement along higher elevations south of Buffalo to pick up between 2-4" overnight. Lake snow moves into southern Erie county and SW Wyoming county through early Monday with light to moderate snow before shifting a bit further north to Buffalo southtowns and southern Genesee county Monday afternoon. Pretty much the band is expected to stay there to about the northern S.Tier until Tuesday with some light wobbles north and south. By Tuesday night the band shifts to S.Erie and Wyoming counties before shifting further south across the S.Tier.

An arctic airmass will bring the coldest air in almost six years to the region. Wind chills will be -15 to -30 degrees.

EVENING: Light snow showers, mid-teens.

OVERNIGHT: Lake snow, unorganized south of of Lake Erie, minor amounts 2-4" and moderate lake snow off of Lake Ontario for Niagra and Orleans counties 4-8".

MONDAY

MORNING: Lake snow south and north, low teens.

AFTERNOON: Lake snow south, mid-teens.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Lake snow, bitter cold, single digits.

AFTERNOON: Lake snow, bitter cold, low teens.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Lake snow, bitter cold, single digits.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, bitter cold, near 10.