Autumn's Forecast: Air quality lowered across WNY due to wild fire smoke Wednesday

Air Quality ALERT for all for WNY from midnight until late Wedesday night.

Smoke aloft arriving from Northern Minnesota and Canada will drop air quality levels into Wednesday. Folks with emphysema, asthma, and heart disease and those sensitive to fine particulates are urged to limit strenuous outdoor activity.

Staying hot into Wednesday with humidity gradually lowering into the evening hours. A bit of a breeze will remain in place through the day gusting to 20mph. Air quality likely will remain lowered into Thursday as wild fire smoke lingers. Temperatures remain elevated in the mid-upper 80s Thursday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Very humid and warm, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Hazy sun, upper 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, Upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly Sunny, mid-upper 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid-60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy with a few late showers. Low-80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Scattered showers, lower 60s.

AFTERNOON: Scattered showers and t-storms. Near 80