Autumn reality returns to WNY: temperatures drop 30 degrees from Wednesday to Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It feels more like early July than early October. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s through Thursday. The normal high for this time of year is 65 degrees, temperatures are 15 to 20 degrees above normal.

But Mother Nature will be flipping the switch this weekend with temperatures dropping from 86 on Wednesday to 56 for a high on Saturday. The record high on Wednesday is 87 set in 1951.

One record that is broken is the Lake Erie water temperature record. Lake Erie is now 70 degrees , marking the first time Lake Erie is at 70 for the month of October, and the warmest Lake Erie has ever been on this date.