At least a trace of snowfall every day in January in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Here's an interesting weather fact for you, as of January 28, there has been at least a trace of snowfall every single day this month in Buffalo.

Snowfall totals are slightly above normal for the month and for the season and temperatures have been below normal.

  • Snowfall total for January — 27.1"
  • Normal month to date — 23.5"
  • Season total — 49.1"
  • Departure — +0.3"

Since January 11 we have had at least an inch of snow on the ground with more on the way Wednesday.
A winter weather advisory is in place from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. on Wednesday for all of WNY.

