At least a trace of snowfall every day in January in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Here's an interesting weather fact for you, as of January 28, there has been at least a trace of snowfall every single day this month in Buffalo.

Snowfall totals are slightly above normal for the month and for the season and temperatures have been below normal.



Snowfall total for January — 27.1"

Normal month to date — 23.5"

Season total — 49.1"

Departure — +0.3"

Since January 11 we have had at least an inch of snow on the ground with more on the way Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory is in place from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. on Wednesday for all of WNY.

You can find more information from the 7 Weather team here.