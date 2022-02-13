Watch
Artic Assault for Sunday

Temperatures in the deep freezer to start the week
7 Weather Forecast 6 pm Update, Saturday, February 12
Posted at 7:55 PM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 19:55:37-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures remain in the teens on Sunday with limited lake snow off of Lake Ontario on a NE wind.
A very cold night Sunday night as temperatures drop near 0 with wind chill values as low as 20 below to start Monday. If the frigid cold is not your cup of tea, then hang tight! Temperatures will drastically warm up as we head into the midweek

SUNDAY
MORNING: 10
AFTERNOON: 16
Cold with lake snow

MONDAY
MORNING: 3
AFTERNOON: 14
Cold with lake snow

TUESDAY
MORNING: 11
AFTERNOON: 24
Cold with lake snow

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 20
AFTERNOON: 44
Cloudy and windy

THURSDAY
MORNING: 46
AFTERNOON: 48
Rain to snow

