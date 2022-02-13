Artic Assault for Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures remain in the teens on Sunday with limited lake snow off of Lake Ontario on a NE wind.

A very cold night Sunday night as temperatures drop near 0 with wind chill values as low as 20 below to start Monday. If the frigid cold is not your cup of tea, then hang tight! Temperatures will drastically warm up as we head into the midweek

SUNDAY

MORNING: 10

AFTERNOON: 16

Cold with lake snow

MONDAY

MORNING: 3

AFTERNOON: 14

Cold with lake snow

TUESDAY

MORNING: 11

AFTERNOON: 24

Cold with lake snow

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 20

AFTERNOON: 44

Cloudy and windy

THURSDAY

MORNING: 46

AFTERNOON: 48

Rain to snow

