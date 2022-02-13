Artic Assault for Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Temperatures remain in the teens on Sunday with limited lake snow off of Lake Ontario on a NE wind.
A very cold night Sunday night as temperatures drop near 0 with wind chill values as low as 20 below to start Monday. If the frigid cold is not your cup of tea, then hang tight! Temperatures will drastically warm up as we head into the midweek
SUNDAY
MORNING: 10
AFTERNOON: 16
Cold with lake snow
MONDAY
MORNING: 3
AFTERNOON: 14
Cold with lake snow
TUESDAY
MORNING: 11
AFTERNOON: 24
Cold with lake snow
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: 20
AFTERNOON: 44
Cloudy and windy
THURSDAY
MORNING: 46
AFTERNOON: 48
Rain to snow