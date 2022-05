Another warm and sunny day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will remain in control across WNY resulting in another sunny and warm day. Low humidity and full sunshine will lead to elevated wildfire risks. Expect the dry and warm weather to end on Saturday. The next rain chance returns Saturday afternoon with showers and thundershowers developing. A few showers are possible on Sunday with cooler temperatures for your Monday.

The record high today is 85 degrees set in 2014.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, near 80.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.