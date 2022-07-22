BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny, warm and muggy today with temperatures in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Isolated storms are possible north and south of Buffalo. It will stay mild and muggy tonight with lows in the upper 60s. Mostly sunny and hot on Saturday with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday the threat for severe storms returns.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Isolated storms, mid 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, mid 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

