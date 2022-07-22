Watch Now
Another warm and muggy day with temperatures in the low to mid 80s; isolated storms possible this afternoon.

Warm and muggy conditions continue through the weekend
Posted at 7:49 AM, Jul 22, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny, warm and muggy today with temperatures in the low to mid 80s this afternoon. Isolated storms are possible north and south of Buffalo. It will stay mild and muggy tonight with lows in the upper 60s. Mostly sunny and hot on Saturday with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday the threat for severe storms returns.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Isolated storms, mid 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 80s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, mid 80s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

