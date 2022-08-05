Another warm and muggy day with showers and localized downpours possible

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cold front will push through the area today with showers and slow-moving downpours developing. The front will move from north to south across the area today. The best chance for heavy downpours will be across the Southern Tier. It will stay warm and humid through the weekend.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Few showers, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Heavy downpours, low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Warm and humid, mid 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, upper 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, low 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

