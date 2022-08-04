Watch Now
Another warm and humid day with temperatures in the low 80s this afternoon.

A lot of dry time today but isolated showers will develop and some of the rain could be locally heavy.
Thursday Weather
Posted at 8:02 AM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 08:02:47-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warm front will move through WNY today keeping things very humid across the area. A few showers will develop at times and some rain could be locally heavy. The warm and sticky air will be with us through the weekend.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Few showers, mid 70s.
AFTERNOON: Few heavy showers, low 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 70s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, low 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 80s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.
AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, upper 80s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 70s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, low 80s.

