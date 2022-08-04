Another warm and humid day with temperatures in the low 80s this afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A warm front will move through WNY today keeping things very humid across the area. A few showers will develop at times and some rain could be locally heavy. The warm and sticky air will be with us through the weekend.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Few showers, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Few heavy showers, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, upper 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, low 80s.

