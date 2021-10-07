Another warm afternoon for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy fog this morning with some areas where the fog is quite dense. Partly sunny and mild this afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Cloudy and warm, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy with sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Warm, upper 70s.

