Another warm afternoon for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy fog this morning with some areas where the fog is quite dense. Partly sunny and mild this afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low to mid 70s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Cloudy and warm, mid 70s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy with sctd. showers, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Warm, upper 70s.