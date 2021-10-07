Watch
Weather

Actions

Another warm afternoon for WNY

Fog this morning
items.[0].videoTitle
Thursday Weather
7_FIRST_ALERT.png
Posted at 6:35 AM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 06:35:17-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy fog this morning with some areas where the fog is quite dense. Partly sunny and mild this afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Cloudy and warm, mid 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy with sctd. showers, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Warm, upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App

Scripps National Desk
2:43 PM, Dec 17, 2018