Another unsettled day with sctd. showers and t-showers developing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One more unsettled day as an area of low pressure moves through Western New York bringing another round of showers and thundershowers to the region. Showers most likely late this morning through early this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies expected on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. Cooler on Thursday with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear and cool, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

