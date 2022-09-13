Watch Now
Another unsettled day with sctd. showers and t-showers developing.

Sunny breaks this morning with rain showers and thundershowers developing late this morning through mid-afternoon.
Tuesday Weather
Posted at 6:27 AM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 06:27:57-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One more unsettled day as an area of low pressure moves through Western New York bringing another round of showers and thundershowers to the region. Showers most likely late this morning through early this afternoon. Mostly sunny skies expected on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. Cooler on Thursday with highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Partly sunny, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear and cool, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

