Another sunny stretch of weather starts today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An area of High pressure builds in for Thursday with even drier air and an increase in sunshine after morning clouds. Mother Nature puts the weather into "cruise control mode" into the weekend with an abundance of sun, low humidity, and good visibility. Temperatures will be seasonable and reasonable for Western New York and northwestern PA with highs largely in the 80s. Humidity levels will remain "in check" as well. The next opportunity for some sorely needed showers won't be until sometime later Sunday or Monday.

Thursday:

Partly sunny. Less humid. High: mid 70s.

Friday:

Sunny and pleasant. Highs near 80.

Saturday:

Sunny and warmer. High: mid 80s.

Sunday:

Sun gives way to clouds. Dry for the day. High: mid 80s.