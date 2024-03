BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wednesday is the first full day of spring, but it will feel more like winter.

A cold front will move through Western New York this afternoon bringing another burst of snow into the area. The best chance for impactful snowfall will be between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The snow combined with strong winds will greatly reduce visibility at times. Temperatures today will be right near 32 degrees Fahrenheit creating some icy spots on untreated surfaces.