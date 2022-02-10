Another round of rain and snow today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak system will move through WNY today bringing some rain and snow to the area. An inch or two of accumulation possible mainly across the Southern Tier. Another round of rain and snow on Friday. A cold front will pass through the region early Saturday. Highs will be in the 30s early on Saturday with temperatures dropping during the day.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow showers, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with rain and snow showers, mid 30s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 0.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid teens.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 0.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper teens.

