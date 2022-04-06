Another mild day in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s this afternoon. The next system arrives tonight with rain likely after 8pm. Rain showers will continue off and on during the day on Thursday. Another round of cool air arrives for the weekend with highs in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 50.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Cool, mid 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

