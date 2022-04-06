Watch
Another mild day in WNY

Highs in the mid 60s today
Wednesday Weather
Posted at 8:19 AM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 08:19:14-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s this afternoon. The next system arrives tonight with rain likely after 8pm. Rain showers will continue off and on during the day on Thursday. Another round of cool air arrives for the weekend with highs in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain showers, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 50.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Cool, mid 40s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

