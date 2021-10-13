Another mild day for WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak cold front moving through today will bring more clouds to the area. Highs today will be near 70 degrees. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s again on Thursday and Friday. A cold front moves through late Friday and drops our temperatures for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy and mild, low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: A few showers, upper 50s.

