Another mild day for WNY

Temperatures stay above normal through Friday
Wednesday Weather
Posted at 7:49 AM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 07:49:01-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak cold front moving through today will bring more clouds to the area. Highs today will be near 70 degrees. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s again on Thursday and Friday. A cold front moves through late Friday and drops our temperatures for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy and mild, low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers and t-showers, mid 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: A few showers, upper 50s.

