Another mild day for Western New York with highs in the low 70s this afternoon.

Breezy and mild with temperatures near 70 degrees this afternoon.
Wednesday Weather
Posted at 8:02 AM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 08:02:11-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild with highs near 70 this afternoon. A strong cold front will move through the area early Thursday bringing a widespread rain to the region.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Breezy and mild, low 70s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain likely, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Lake effect rain showers, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Few showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

