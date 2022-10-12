Another mild day for Western New York with highs in the low 70s this afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild with highs near 70 this afternoon. A strong cold front will move through the area early Thursday bringing a widespread rain to the region.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Breezy and mild, low 70s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain likely, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Lake effect rain showers, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Few showers, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.