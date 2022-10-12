Another mild day for Western New York with highs in the low 70s this afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild with highs near 70 this afternoon. A strong cold front will move through the area early Thursday bringing a widespread rain to the region.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy and mild, low 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain likely, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Lake effect rain showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Few showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

