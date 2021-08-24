Another hot day in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another hot and humid day in WNY. An area of high pressure will settle over the area which means mostly sunny skies for the region this afternoon. Normal high temperature on this date is 78 degrees. Expect temperatures to be about 10 degrees above normal this afternoon. It will be even warmer on Wednesday with highs near 90. The heat index on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 90s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog across the Southern Tier. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and hot. High 87.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Near 90.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mild and muggy. Low to mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds with sctd. showers and t-showers. Mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Early shower chance. Upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy and less humid. Near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy. Near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or t-shower. Mid 80s.

