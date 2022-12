Another gloomy day in Western New York with temperatures holding near 40!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds will stick around today with temperatures holding steady near 40 degrees. We finally see the sun again on Friday! Partly sunny skies for Friday and Saturday. Rain and snow will return on Sunday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Cloudy skies, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 40.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.