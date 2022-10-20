Watch Now
Another day of lake effect rain and snow across Western New York!

One more cool and unsettled day before the weather improves for the end of the week and the weekend.
Thursday Weather
Posted at 7:52 AM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 07:52:26-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lake effect rain and snow showers will settle north of Buffalo late this morning through this afternoon. Showers will end this evening and skies will begin to clear out. Friday looks fantastic with sunshine and temperatures near 60. Highs close to 70 this weekend.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Rain and snow, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Rain and snow north of Buffalo, low 40s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny and nice, near 60.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

