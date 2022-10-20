Another day of lake effect rain and snow across Western New York!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lake effect rain and snow showers will settle north of Buffalo late this morning through this afternoon. Showers will end this evening and skies will begin to clear out. Friday looks fantastic with sunshine and temperatures near 60. Highs close to 70 this weekend.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow north of Buffalo, low 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and nice, near 60.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

