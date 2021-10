Another day of above normal temps

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The overnight is mostly cloudy with a shower or two. Rain showers exit on Sunday with temps bouncing back to near 70F, but the summertime heat will return for the holiday as daytime highs head up to between 75-80 degrees!

SUNDAY

MORNING: 58

AFTERNOON: 72

Sun & clouds. 60s. S. Tier

MONDAY

MORNING: 61

AFTERNOON: 75

Warmer with sun & clouds

TUESDAY

MORNING: 52

AFTERNOON: 76

Warmer with pm t-storms

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: 62

AFTERNOON: 68

Mostly cloudy with few showers

THURSDAY

MORNING: 59

AFTERNOON: 74

Warmer with sun & clouds