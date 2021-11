Another cool day with rain and snow south of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny, breezy and cool today with temperatures in the 40s. Lake effect rain and snow will develop off of Lake Erie bringing rain along the lakeshore and snow to the higher elevations inland. 1-3" of slushy snow will accumulate by Wednesday morning across the Southern Tier.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow south, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow south, mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow south of Buffalo, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Passing rain and snow shower, mid 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. rain and snow, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 50s.